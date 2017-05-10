Honda Athlete of the Week: South Harrison's Charlee Barb

Charlee Barb might have made the biggest play of her softball career Monday.

Trailing Clay-Battelle 7-6 in the bottom of the 7th in Monday's sectional championship game, Barb slapped a base hit up the middle to drive home two runs, lifting the Hawks to another sectional title.

“When we went to the bottom of the seventh, I told them, 'we’ve got to get two runs to at least go on,' and one of them said, ‘we’re not going to get two, we’re going to get three,’" said head coach Karson Barnhart. "Charlee had been hot all day, and she got one right where she needed it, and she took it up the middle to win the ballgame.”

Barb’s two-RBI single capped a 4-for-4 performance at the plate in that game, but just a year ago, as a junior, Barb was only an occasional starter for the Hawks. Barnhart says Barb has worked hard to become a key player this year.

“She’s stepped up in her role and has been doing her job ever since," said Barnhart.

To Barb, the Hawks’ success during sectionals was the product of great teamwork.

"We all get along very well, and I think that helps a lot," said Barb. "I think we communicate very well with each other, we always pick each other up when we’re down, and we always have each other’s backs.”

The Hawks will face Moorefield in a best-of-three regional next week. A year ago, the Yellowjackets denied the Hawks their first trip to states since 2010.

But this time around, Barb says the Hawks and their seven seniors are ready for the challenge.

“On the right field at the right time, we’ll play well," said Barb. "We get down, but we pick each other up. That’s all that matters.”