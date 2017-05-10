3 Gilmer County Residents Arrested on Animal Cruelty Charges

Three Gilmer County residents were arrested on animal cruelty charges.

Suzan Hall, Jamey Hall, and Marjore Freeman are each charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty.

The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Ash Road in Cedarville and found 11 dogs. Eight of the dogs were in "very, very, very poor condition" and "appeared to be starving with no food or water available," deputies said.

Deputies said the dogs were flea and worm infested, were missing hair, and had their ribs, hips, and spines showing.

Suzan Hall told deputies that the dogs were fed daily and had their rabies shots up to date and that most of their taxes were paid. She told deputies that seven of the eight dogs were hers and Jamey Halls and that the eighth dog was Freeman's. After further investigation, deputies confirmed that taxes had only been paid for Freeman's dog.

Deputies seized the dogs from the residence in Cedarville.

Suzan Hall is charged with seven counts of cruelty to animals, Jamey Hall is charged with seven counts of cruelty to animals, and Marjore Freeman is charged with one count of cruelty to animals and one count of vaccination of dogs and cats.

