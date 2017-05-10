Morgantown Man Arrested After Police Find Meth Packaged for Sale - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Morgantown Man Arrested After Police Find Meth Packaged for Sale

A Morgantown man was arrested Wednesday after police found drugs packaged for sale.

Star City Police responded to the Econo Lodge on Monongahela Boulevard in response to a call from the front desk about a couple fighting.

When police arrived on scene, they found Justin Turner, 28, who told police his name was Joshua Turner because he had warrants out of Maryland, according to court documents.

After Turner was transported to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, police and deputies found one large bag and 10 smaller bags of methamphetamine.

Turner is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

