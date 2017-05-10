Nonnie's Niche Holds Ribbon Cutting

A new business has opened its doors in the Glen Elk area of Clarksburg.

Nonnie's Niche held a ribbon cutting Wednesday at its location on North Ohio Avenue.

So what is Nonnie's Niche? Antiques and anything vintage.

The owner said you will probably find something you like inside no matter what your taste is.



Owner Gina Lopez said, "There's a little bit of everything here. There's antiques, there's vintage clothing, there's odd furniture that someone could Pinterest. They can shop and paint it themselves."



If you see this flag flying, that means the store is open.

You can also make an appointment with Lopez by calling 304-669-0405.