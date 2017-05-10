Area Florists Get Ready for Mothers' Day

If you have not gotten something ready for mom, your time is running out!

Staff at Feola's Flowers were hard at work putting together gifts for the final rush leading up to Mothers' Day.

They said that while many people are looking for bouquets of cut flowers for mom, others look for baskets or flats for mom to enjoy year round.

Whatever you look for, they say florist shops like theirs need orders as early as possible.

"Sometimes they want special things and we can't give it to them at the last minute, or if we do a call-out, we can't get the other person at the other end, the other florist, to take it at the last minute," said Linda Johnson, who works with staff at Feola's to make the Mothers' Day rush work.

Johnson said the shop will only deliver in Buckhannon on Saturday due to the number of orders the expect to receive.