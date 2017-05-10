Micrologic Donates WiFi for Upshur County Pool

One area county will be more connected than ever before while enjoying some local summer fun.

Micrologic has donated free WiFi access to be available at the Upshur County pool.

The new network will be available free to the public, and was donated by the company as a thank you to the community for its support.

"As the company, we like to support the community and this was a good opportunity for us to do that," said Micrologic Vice President Mike Sherrell.

Crews at the pool are already getting it ready for it's first day, and the new WiFi network should be available and ready to go by the time the pool opens for the summer.