Monongah Police Dept. To Host Alzheimer's Awareness Seminar

The Monongah Police Department is partnering with the town's Neighborhood Watch group to educate residents on Alzheimer's disease.

The seminar will focus on how to care for those with the disease and the impact it can have on first responders. Anyone caring for someone with Alzheimer's is encouraged to attend, A member of the Monongah Police Dept. was recently trained on how to care for those with the disease and will present information to attendees.

"We have to respond to that and be cognizant of that along with other first responders. We don't want to hurt them, we don't want them to hurt themselves and we want family to be aware and maybe family can help," said Monongah Police Chief T.R. Queen.

The seminar will take place at the Monongah Town Hall on May 18th at 6:30 p.m.