ArtSpring to Highlight Art Movement in Tucker County

Memorial Day weekend will be celebrated in Tucker County with the 6th Annual ArtSpring.

The communities of Thomas, Davis, Parsons, and Canaan Valley will showcase artists and musicians to celebrate mountain creativity and the beauty of the natural scenery.

Executive Director of the Tucker County Convention and Visitors Bureau Jessica Waldo is looking forward to the event highlighting the recent art movement taking over Tucker County.

“We’re really fortunate that we are a four-season destination and have a lot of outdoor recreation going on but now our art movement is really taking off in the county,” said Waldo. “We are turning into an art destination besides just an outdoor recreation destination. This is just an opportunity to showcase all of those artists in the area.”

ArtSpring is a weekend full of live music, unique art, and great food all throughout the Potomac Highlands.

Some activities to look for are quilt walks, square dances, loom weaving, birdhouse making, a beer crawl, and a poetry walk featuring poetry by Emily Dickinson.