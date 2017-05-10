Stonewall Resort Announces Renovations; New GM for Spring

A lot of growth is happening outdoors, but one local resort is making some changes too.

Stonewall Resort has begun the first phase of a project to renovate every guest room in the main lodge.

The first round of work is already underway and will update every room on one floor of the building.

Staff say it's been a successful 15 years since the resort has opened, and they want to continue to maintain the quality people expect.

"We need to continue to invest back in our product and make sure we have a guest room and a lodge and a service level worthy of our four-diamond rating," said Steve Ludwig, director of sales and marketing at Stonewall.

The resort is also welcoming a new general manager Ed Riley, who comes to West Virginia after similar roles at resorts in New England and Florida.