Parsons Volunteer Fire Department Hosts Homecoming Fair

Parsons Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the annual Homecoming Fair beginning Wednesday night at 6 p.m. with rides and carnival games.

The fair has been the department’s largest fundraiser since the 1940s.

“As you know, in the mountain areas of West Virginia winters are kind of tough. This gets everybody out in the spring and lets them stretch their legs, get out and talk to each other, you know,” said Chief Kevin White. “It gets the community involved. A lot of other non-profit organizations also raise funds through the course of the week.”

The fair will begin with Bingo and live music. The next few days will be filled with a children’s parade, rides and games, a parade on Saturday, and a fireman’s water battle.

For a full list of events and times, visit the department's Facebook page.