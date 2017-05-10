Fairmont Catholic Girls' Basketball Team Wins Award For Academics

The girls' basketball team at Fairmont Catholic School is celebrating its commitment to academics.

The team ranked first overall in GPA in the Mason-Dixon League. Coaches spoke to students about the importance of being dedicated to your school, on and off the court.

Team members said being a part of the team motivates them to be successful in other areas too.

"(It's important) so I can get into a good college and have a good resume and be good to all my family, be a good role model," said Claira Hager.

The team was presented with a trophy during a school assembly today to honor their academic achievements.