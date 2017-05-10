Fairmont Catholic Girls' Basketball Team Wins Award For Academic - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Fairmont Catholic Girls' Basketball Team Wins Award For Academics

By Melissa Murray, Marion & Taylor County Reporter
FAIRMONT -

The girls' basketball team at Fairmont Catholic School is celebrating its commitment to academics.

The team ranked first overall in GPA in the Mason-Dixon League. Coaches spoke to students about the importance of being dedicated to your school, on and off the court.

Team members said being a part of the team motivates them to be successful in other areas too.

"(It's important) so I can get into a good college and have a good resume and be good to all my family, be a good role model," said Claira Hager. 

The team was presented with a trophy during a school assembly today to honor their academic achievements.

