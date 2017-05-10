IBEX Global Celebrates Expansion with Open House

IBEX Global held an open house to celebrate the recent expansion.

The call center located in Elkins announced its closure in September last year, leaving more than 100 employees looking for other employment, but has since been taken over by Frontier.

Senior Operations Director, Jack Whitt, looks forward to the partnership with the local service.

“Great timing, you know, for Elkins,” said Whitt. “We have great people so we have the opportunity to not only get such a great client to come in and work with us but, you know, a local client and a name that people recognize.”

The center announced it’s partnership with Frontier on April 5 and plans to double its employee amount.

The center offers starting pay at $15 hourly and is planning renovations to the center including new equipment and floor plan.

For more information about IBEX Global and how to apply online, visit the website here.