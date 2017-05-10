Monongalia County Commission Selects Bid for Courthouse Square Renovations

Monongalia County Commission has accepted a bid for renovations to Courthouse Square.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Commission approved March-Westin’s bid. The company is headquartered in Morgantown and their bid for the work was the least expensive of the three presented last week at $2,123,306.35

The design for Courthouse Square was created by Mills Group and will make the area safer and more handicap accessible. It also features heated sidewalks, a platform for concerts and presentations, a more prominent veteran’s memorial and several historical elements.

Commission says the work will likely be competed by February of next year.