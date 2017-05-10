Marion County Solid Waste Authority Collecting Tires, Appliances Year-Round

The Marion County Solid Waste Authority is now collecting popular recyclable items year-round.

Tires with or without rims, appliances and scrap metal can be dropped off at the solid waste authority office in Farmington. The tires will be sent to Tire and Rubber Inc. in Weston, while scrap metal and appliances will be sent to scrap yards for proper disposal.

As many as ten tires will be accepted. Appliances like refrigerators, microwaves and air conditioning units are all accepted.

All items will be accepted free of charge. Anyone dropping off items must show West Virginia identification or a property tax receipt. The program is open to private residents only, not for businesses.

"We don't want Marion County to look bad like a tire dump or a junkyard so this just helps the other people in the county, gives them an alternative place to bring their stuff to get rid of it," said Tony Golden, Director of the Marion County Solid Waste Authority.

The solid waste authority office is located on Helens Run Road in Farmington and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.