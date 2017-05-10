Country Roads Physical Therapy Opens in Morgantown

Country Roads Physical Therapy held a ribbon cutting for the opening of their Morgantown location on Wednesday afternoon.

The clinic is located at 200 Fort Pierpont Drive in Morgantown, just off of I-68 Exit 7 near Planet Fitness.

This is the fifth location for Country Roads Physical Therapy, who has two Fairmont clinics and one in Buckhannon and Wheeling.

“We heard feedback from physicians that the therapy we provide in Fairmont is something that is lacking in this area, so we took it as an opportunity to branch out as well as reach a new market for our customers,” said Derek Falkenstein, who owns Country Roads Physical Therapy with Mike Barkley.

They say these clinics provide a hands-on one-on-on approach to therapy.

“We’re pretty excited about the ability to spend time with our patients as needed and provide individualized treatment for each one of them so we can help them reach their maximum potential,” Falkenstein added.

An open house will be held at this location on Saturday, May 13 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

“We’ve been getting a lot of fantastic feedback,” said Falkenstein. “We’ve had patients that have told us that they’ve gone other places and weren’t able to get relief and they’ve got excellent relief here with us. It’s our goal to improve the lives of all of our patients, so we’re pretty excited to reach out to a new area and help them.”

For more information on the clinic, visit Country Roads Physical Therapy’s website countryroadspt.com or call 304-322-4232.