Mon Health Unveils New Logo and Identity to Reflect Its Mission

Patients of Mon Health System will see a new look and a new name next time they visit their doctors.

Newly named Mon Health announced new branding on Wednesday to reflect the system’s growth and development within the communities it serves.

“It’s really about access and convenience today and so we want to make sure that folks have access at the lowest possible cost and it’s convenient to where they live and work and that when they choose Mon Health that they know they have a level of expectation,” said Mon Health President and CEO Darryl Duncan. “That care’s going to be excellent. The experience they have is remarkable. The place is going to be free from harm and that they realize when they have an interaction with us they’re going to feel the compassion we offer.”

The new design has already begun to appear at Mon Health Medical Center. It will also be used at Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood and Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, which is expected to join the system later this summer.

Patients and visitors at any of Mon Health’s Center of Excellence, more than 30 ambulatory clinics Mon Health Emergency Medical Services, Mon Health Equipment & Supplies, Fairmont Home Medical and the Village at Heritage point will also notice the branding change in the coming months.

The vibrant green design will wrap 21 ambulances, making them easily recognizable.

“When that ambulance pulls up you’re going to know what to expect,” said Duncan. “You’re going to trust the care you’re going to get. You’re going to know what that experience is going to be like.”

Mon Health says the new identity is about more than a new logo. It’s also a renewed commitment to the communities it serves.

“Interacting more with the community and keeping people healthier changing lifestyles,” Duncan said. “That’s an entirely different approach than what healthcare has been doing from the time when Ben Franklin started the first hospital until now. We’ve always been focused on illness. Now we need to focus on changing that pattern and focus much more on health.”