Evan Jenkins Makes Campaign Stop in Morgantown

The US Senate election isn't until next November but candidates are campaigning now.

Including Evan Jenkins, Republican state representative, who announced his intentions to run earlier this week.

He made some of his first few stops on the campaign trail in North Central West Virginia.

One of those stops was at Wilson Works in Morgantown.

"I'm here to help them. To try to get the policies right in Washington. To let them know that they're going to have a champion for them. You're getting up each day going to work just want to get government off their back," Jenkins said.

Jenkins also visited the High Technology Foundation in Marion County.