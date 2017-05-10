Huntington Escapee Arrested at Kanawha County Taco Bell

CABELL COUNTY, WV - A Huntington man has been arrested after he escaped home confinement in January 2017.

Steven McCallister, 25, of Huntington, removed his ankle monitor without notifying the Cabell County Sheriff's Department or the Alternative Sentencing Program.

He had previously received for a felony charge of entry of a building other than a dwelling.

According to the criminal complaint, McCallister was apprehended yesterday, May 9, 2017 after he was located at a Taco Bell restaurant in St. Albans, WV.

He is now facing a felony charge of escaping.

McCallister was transported to Western Regional Jail where he is being held on $100,000 surety/cash bond.