Superintendent of Gilmer County Schools Hired in Randolph County

A special Randolph County Board of Education meeting was held Tuesday to announce the hiring of a new superintendent.

Gabriel "Gabe" Devono, the current superintendent of Gilmer County Schools, will serve as the superintendent for Randolph County Schools beginning July 1, according to the Randolph County Board of Education.

Devono was appointed as superintendent of Gilmer County Schools in 2014 when the state took charge of the school system.

In January, the Randolph County Board of Education decided not to renew the contract for their current superintendent Pam Hewitt.