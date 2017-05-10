Journalist Arrested at West Virginia State Capitol Building - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Journalist Arrested at West Virginia State Capitol Building

Posted: Updated:
By Noelle Lane, Producer
A journalist has been arrested after attempting to breach secret service agents at the State Capitol.

According to a criminal complaint, Daniel Heyman, 54, of Charleston, was aggressively breaching secret service agents to the point where agents were forced to remove him a couple of times from the area leading up the hallway to the main building of the Capitol.

The criminal action originated from a visit from a Counselor of President Trump, Kellyanne Conway and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Resources Tom Price.

Heyman was causing a disturbance by yelling questions at Conway and Secretary Price. 

He was arrested for willfully interrupting the process of a department, division, or branch of state government, a misdemeanor. 

Heyman was detained before breaching the security of the secret service.

Public News Service, the company Heyman works for, is working to get him out of jail.

