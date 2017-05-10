Journalist Arrested at West Virginia State Capitol Building

A journalist has been arrested after attempting to breach secret service agents at the State Capitol.
According to a criminal complaint, Daniel Heyman, 54, of Charleston, was aggressively breaching secret service agents to the point where agents were forced to remove him a couple of times from the area leading up the hallway to the main building of the Capitol.
The criminal action originated from a visit from a Counselor of President Trump, Kellyanne Conway and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Resources Tom Price.
The arrest of our producer is the subject of this livestream happening NOW. https://t.co/pOmyAGPJpe— Public News Service (@PNS_News) May 10, 2017
Heyman was causing a disturbance by yelling questions at Conway and Secretary Price.
He was arrested for willfully interrupting the process of a department, division, or branch of state government, a misdemeanor.
Heyman was detained before breaching the security of the secret service.
Public News Service, the company Heyman works for, is working to get him out of jail.
Dan Heyman is our @PNS_WV producer who was performing journalism, not a protester. We are working to get him out of jail at this moment. https://t.co/sCmIKdqIhh— Public News Service (@PNS_News) May 9, 2017
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.