Fairmont Increases Fire Fee

Fire fighters protect our cities everyday, and some of them do so on very tight budgets.

Tuesday night the Fairmont City Council voted to increase the fire protection fee.

Currently about a quarter of the department's budget is supplemented by the fee.

And over 90 percent of that budget goes towards personnel costs.

"It makes it sound like we're getting overpaid and over benefits. But it's really the reverse. I contend that the city really doesn't have the capabilities of funding our operations side, our equipment, our infrastructure," said Fire Chief Ed Simmons.

Dwellings will be charged around $4 more per year and commercial buildings will pay less than a penny more per square foot.