Upshur County Relay For Life Makes Special Announcement

Upshur County Relay for Life held an announcement event Tuesday evening at the court house plaza revealing some big news.

Relay for Life helps the American Caner Society in its effort to find a cure and help those battling cancer. In 15 years Upshur County Relay has raised over $1,610,157. This year marks 20 years of Relay for Life in Upshur County and in that time they have raised $2,001,001 for the cause.

“The community has bee overwhelmingly supportive for us over the years and with all the other charities and other fundraisers that are going on I think it’s nice that we’ve been able to continually raise average of over $100,000 a year,” said Crystal Shaw, Upshur County Relay for Life volunteer.

Upshur County Relay for Life will be held at Jawbone Park in Buckhannon July 15th, from 6 p.m. until midnight.

“Every dollar counts we always say ‘your dollar might be the one that helps find the cure for cancer.’ I just encourage them to keep trying and set those goals and just reach your baby steps and reach your small goals. In the long run it’ll take you to your larger goals,” said Shaw.