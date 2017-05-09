Driving for Uber Can Affect Personal Car Insurance

The Uber app is a great way to get around a busy town, and the transportation trend is beginning to catch on in rural communities.

Uber offers an insurance plan to drivers, but how much does that insurance cover? What should drivers consider about their personal car insurance before entering into a contract with Uber? These are questions to ask your personal car insurance provider.

“The biggest gray area that I could think of would be the med pay standpoint,” said Parrack Insurance Owner Ryan Parrack. “If someone fell getting out of your car during the contract or if someone got sick in your car there’s no mention of any kind of med. pay.”

Once a driver begins a trip, their personal car insurance becomes void and Uber’s insurance policy kicks in.

Drivers should consider what would happen if their vehicle broke down or if someone got hurt during the drive that is not covered under the Uber insurance policy.