Elkins Search for Police Chief Continues

In a few short weeks, the public safety committee will be conducting one-on-one interviews with potential candidates for Elkins City Police Chief.

Since Interim Chief JC Raffety took the position in January, city officials and the police department have been on the hunt for a replacement.

“I also will have an officer selected by the department personnel to attend for the purposes of transparency to ensure the officers of the department that the process was handled in an objective manner,” said Raffety.

Friday, May 12 will be the closing day for application submission. Once the group has been narrowed down interviews will be conducted in person and a new chief will be selected by June 1.