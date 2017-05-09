Allegheny Highlands Trail used as Corridor H Access Point

A new permit has been submitted by the West Virginia Division of Highways which will allow Kokosing Construction Company to use a portion of the Allegheny Highland Trail as an access road.

The Corridor H construction site near Moore will be easier to access with the temporary use of a small section of the trail.

“Due to the fact that the department of transportation and the division of highways owns the bike trail they need a West Virginia right of entry permit which basically is a permit that we authorize them to use within our right of way limits,” said Division of Highways Engineer James Rossi.

The plan is to not cut off access to the Highland Trail but to work with the community. The Trail will still be open for recreation, but a little more than a mile portion will be used as an access point. If the permit is accepted, the crews won't have to add an additional road for access to the site.

Brent Walker with the West Virginia Department of Transportation wants to stress the importance of open communication with the public.

“Once we get approval to use that we will work with our contractor, who is Kokosing, and work at that trail head. I think we are going to widen it a bit. It will allow us to get some vehicles up there,” said Walker. “We are still in the public comment period.”

The Trail access point would be used temporarily. The public comment period will end on May 18 and comments will be addressed as needed.

Work crews and engineers are here on the site and some equipment has been brought in. Once the remaining permits are finalized this section of the Corridor H project reaching from Kerens to Parsons will be able to break ground.