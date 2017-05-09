M.O.R.E. Project Hosts Second Event on Thursday

M.O.R.E is being done for Monticello Avenue in Clarksburg.



Leaders with the Monticello Ongoing Revitalization Effort, or M.O.R.E., are continuing the conversation.

After a town hall meeting in January, this week they're focusing on community dialogue.

They're discussing plans for the Kelly Miller Building and the Monticello Recreation area.

"This community dialogue is to present those plans, both visually and in a presentation, that can better explain what we took from the town hall, put it into practical visualization so we can show the community, here is what we heard you say..did we get it right?", said Elizabeth Shahan of the Family Resource Network.



The meeting will be held Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Kelly Miller Building auditorium.