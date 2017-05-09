Woman Arrested After Marion County Deputies Seize Drugs and Stolen Handguns

A woman was arrested Monday night in Marion County after deputies found drugs and stolen guns.

Jami Sampson, 32, was arrested after the Marion County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant at the Monongah Heights Apartments. Deputies said they seized four ounces of a substance believed to be heroin, two ounces of a substance believed to be crack cocaine, seven handguns, four of which were determined to be stolen, more than $9,000 in cash, and other stolen property.

Warrants have also been obtained for two men from Detroit, Michigan, who were staying in the apartment with Sampson, deputies said.

Sampson is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony.