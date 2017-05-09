City of Shinnston Plans for a Bigger Fix to the Water Lines

The City of Shinnston said crews have been working around the clock to fix the severed water line.

Right now, the work they are doing is temporary, but officials said a larger project is also in the works.

"Well what's happening now is we are going to put a temporary line that is going to lay on the ground and will be there until the new project comes in and replaces it. That line is a HDPE line that is being fused together and will be supported and its going to connect the two ends that have been severed because of the break at the river," said Richard Gaines, civil engineer on the project.

Gaines said the fix is temporary, but Shinnston Mayor Sam Demarco said he wants residents to know that a more permanent fix is in the works.

"Well, what its going to do is we have two river crossings that we have to get from our water plant to the downtown. It's going to do it in a modern way like you do a bore under the river where its not going to expose the lines. The lines will be permanently underground and then it will allow for less vulnerability of our water lines," said Mayor Demarco.

The break to the current line has caused Lincoln High and Middle Schools, along with Big Elm Elementary, to be closed for another day, Wednesday. Some businesses remain closed as well.

Residents who need water can pick it up at the fire department. Water is expected to come back on Tuesday night, but it will not be usable.

"Well, the water, when it starts flowing again is going to come out, it is going to have a lot of air. It's going to have a lot of discoloration in it because the lines have been down for several hours or days.

City officials said they expect the water to be back on Tuesday night, but water to residents will take longer to return. Once the line is fixed, the city said it will take 12 hours to fill its water tanks.