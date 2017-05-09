WVU's Graduation Week Begins with Mountaineer Send-Off

Graduation festivities are beginning at West Virginia University.

Soon-to-be alumni gathered on Tuesday afternoon at the Erickson Alumni center for the Mountaineer Send-Off.

“It’s an opportunity for us to meet the new graduates and for them to come over and get a look at their new alumni home. The place we want them to come back to Morgantown and visit,” said Sean Frisbee, President and CEO of the WVU Alumni Association.

The graduates enjoyed music, food trucks, graduation cap decorating, and a photo booth.

The Alumni Association also set up a map with pins for graduates to mark where they are going and a banner to be signed that will be displayed at future reunions.

President Gee stopped by to take selfies with the soon-to-be alumni.

The Class of 2017 also received a one year membership to the WVU Alumni Association.

“You know you leave Morgantown, but Morgantown never really leaves you,” Frisbee said. “It’s an opportunity for these students to connect with Mountaineers wherever they are. Our network is very strong and throughout their life they’ll be connecting with Mountaineers.”

WVU’s Commencement ceremonies will be held on Friday and Saturday.