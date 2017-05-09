Dialysis Center Opens in Grafton

A state of the art dialysis center is now open in Grafton.



Fresenius (fruh-sin-ee-us) Medical Care is holding an open house Tuesday, May 9, until 6:00 p.m.

The remodeled facility features the latest technology in kidney care.

The company has more than 2,000 centers in the U.S. With with seven in Morgantown.

The Grafton location will be more convenient for many patients.

Director of Operations David Ferguson said, "A lot of our patients were traveling from Grafton into our Clarksburg facility. Some patients were going as far as Bruceton Mills to get dialysis. This brings it into the community, they have less travel they have a better place to have their treatments."



The renovated facility cost more than $2 million to complete.