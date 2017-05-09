WVU Research Center on Violence Conducting Statewide Research Survey

West Virginia University’s Research Center on Violence is taking a look at crime in the state with a first-of-its-kind victimization survey to determine how many people are affected by crime.

The data collected will offer a more accurate picture of how many people need help from law enforcement and other victims’ service agencies.

“They need these data badly because they need to determine the exact extent of different problems, so they can plan for resources,” said Dr. Walter DeKeseredy, Director of WVU’s Research Center on Violence. “They will probably use the data to seek more resources. I find here in West Virginia, most of the good people who are trying to save lives and prevent crime are so under funded.”

The study will take three years and began the first phase last summer with a preliminary round of questions, some of which dealt with people’s perception of the criminal justice system.

The Center will begin the second phase of research soon with a new questionnaire adjusted based off of findings from the first.

Dr. DeKeseredy says they didn’t find any surprises in the first round of questions, but they did find higher crime numbers than what are reported to police.

“When you do a victimization survey, you ask people about what happened to them, the rates are always higher than what is reported to the police,” he said. “The police miss most crimes. I’m not saying the police don’t do their job, it’s just most crimes don’t come to their attention.”

The Center also took their research to WVU students with the Campus Climate Survey released earlier this year.

Dr. DeKeseredy said the main finding was the high risk for sexual assault, which is a nationwide problem on college campuses.

“33 percent of the women in our sample experienced at least one form of sexual assault,” he explained. “40 percent of the LGBTQ community experienced sexual assault. We had high rates of hate crime.”

The Campus Climate Survey also asked questions about hate crimes and discrimination on campus.

“We live in a time period characterized by considerable xenophobia to say the least,” Dr. DeKeseredy said. “We uncovered that certain groups of students were perceived to be treated in an unfriendly fashion, Muslim students, transgender students and students who were actually are perceived to be feminists.”

Many WVU students are actively involved in the surveys both on and off campus.

“It’s really nice to see these kids so invested in something and invested in trying to improve their communities and the lives of their family members,” Dr. DeKeseredy said. “It’s really moving.”

WVU uses the research to develop awareness programs on campus, with the goal of making all students feel safe.

To read more about both surveys, visit the WVU Center on Violence’s website violenceresearch.wvu.edu.