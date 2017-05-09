Re-Test It Tuesday: Gotham Steel Pan

We're back in the kitchen for this week's Re-test of a popular non-stick pan! The Gotham Steel Pan says nothing can stick to it or scratch it, but how has it held up since we tested it the first time?

It's crazy to think that it's been a year since we've tried this product! We also tried out the Red Copper pan with it. WBOY Photographer Allen Clayton helped us out.

"I liked the Gotham Steel Pan better than the Red Copper because the Gotham Steel actually let the eggs slide out and the cheese slide out, and the cheese didn't burn that much," said Clayton. "It definitely didn't stick!"

When asked how it's been using the Gotham Steel Pan, Clayton said he's had barely any problems!

"It's been pretty good. Sometimes, some things just stick to it, so you have to spray it a little bit. Other than that, it's been doing really well. No scratches," said Clayton.

Then it was time for the re-test. We started by doing exactly what we did last year. Allen cracked an egg in the pan with no cooking spray but it stuck.

The first attempt didn't really work out too well, so we tried it with cooking spray! Just after a little bit of spraying, the egg slid easily.

Last but not least, we tried the cheese test to see if it would stick.

"There is some stick to the cheese but not much. As you see, I can roll it right out of the skillet," said Clayton.

After revisiting a lot of the past tests that we did last year, Clayton had very good things to say, overall.

"I think everything went really well, except for the skillet needs to be seasoned. If it's not seasoned, it's going to stick, obviously. Anyone at home knows that cooking in a skillet needs a little bit of grease or oil to get it to come right out," said Clayton. "I think just using a little bit of butter or margarine goes a long way."

"I like the ceramic skillet. The style is really nice. No scratches, and it holds up to his name," said Clayton.