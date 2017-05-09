WV Multi-County Chase Ends with Suspect Arrested, Victim Hospitalized

The West Virginia State Police told, our sister station, 13 News that the man who kidnapped someone and led troopers on a multi-county chase has been apprehended.

Justin Green, 31, was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a victim and forced them at knife point to flee in a vehicle from police.

According to the WVSP Logan Detachment, Green kidnapped the victim and proceeded to create a Facebook Live recording before police were alerted.

The chase ran through four counties, beginning in Logan and continuing before reaching a roadblock in Mingo County.

During the chase, he was involved in an altercation with the victim and inflicted multiple stab wounds to their leg and hands.

Green and the victim were both transported to Logan Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

He is now facing charges of kidnapping, malicious wounding, attempting to flee police, and attempted murder.

Green is being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on $75,000 cash bond.