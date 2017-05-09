Fairmont Fugitive Captured in New Jersey - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Fairmont Fugitive Captured in New Jersey

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Talotta, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Darrell Claybrook Darrell Claybrook

U.S. Marshals have arrested a Fairmont man who authorities said shot at another man.

Darrell Lamar Claybrook, 33, was taken into custody Tuesday morning without incident in New Jersey, according to a press release issued by U.S. Marshals. He was found at a home in Hackensack.

Detectives said that Claybrook traveled to the East Side Motors used car lot on May 1, intending to shoot a man. While at the car lot, authorities said Claybrook shot into the store with a shotgun, nearly striking his intended target and another man.

Authorities had been searching for Claybrook for more than a week after Fairmont police charged him with wanton endangerment. A warrant was then issued for his arrest, according to U.S. Marshals.

Claybrook has previously been convicted of other felony crimes, including delivery of a controlled substance.

Claybrook will appear in a New Jersey court before returning to West Virginia. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.