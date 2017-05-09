Fairmont Fugitive Captured in New Jersey

U.S. Marshals have arrested a Fairmont man who authorities said shot at another man.
Darrell Lamar Claybrook, 33, was taken into custody Tuesday morning without incident in New Jersey, according to a press release issued by U.S. Marshals. He was found at a home in Hackensack.
Detectives said that Claybrook traveled to the East Side Motors used car lot on May 1, intending to shoot a man. While at the car lot, authorities said Claybrook shot into the store with a shotgun, nearly striking his intended target and another man.
Authorities had been searching for Claybrook for more than a week after Fairmont police charged him with wanton endangerment. A warrant was then issued for his arrest, according to U.S. Marshals.
Claybrook has previously been convicted of other felony crimes, including delivery of a controlled substance.
Claybrook will appear in a New Jersey court before returning to West Virginia. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.
