Local Cheer Squads to Compete in Florida

Most kids dream about taking their first trip to Disney World, and this weekend multiple local cheer squads will make the trip.

The Summit Cheerleading competition extends invitations to only the best, and Champs Central in Clarksburg is among them.

Champs will bring two of its teams down to Florida for the competition.

The athletes and gym owners alike say they're excited to show off their routines following months of hard work.

