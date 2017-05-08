Bridgeport City Council Considers Leasing of City Property; Discusses Handbill Ordinance

Bridgeport City Council went into executive session during its council meeting Monday night regarding an oil and gas lease.

The City of Bridgeport owns the mineral rights to the property of the Bridgeport Cemetery and was approached to lease its rights to an oil and gas company. Council said that it was not in their best interest to move forward at this time.

“After discussing the matter with council and evaluating the lease terms that were proposed we decided we were not interested,” said Bridgeport Mayor Bob Greer.

Also council discussed at length was an ordinance regarding handbills and cleaning up language in the city's ordinance.

“There are citizens of the community that have complained, I think the primary that I am aware of is advertising material that is dropped on people's driveways and front yards unsolicited and then it blows to their neighbors,” said Greer.

The handbill ordinance proposed at Monday’s council meeting was postponed until the next council meeting.