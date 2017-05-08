Shinnston Water Outage Leaves A Few Thousand Households Without Water

The City of Shinnston has residents still without water.



More than 2,400 households are without water because of damage to a water main in the Enterprise area of Harrison County.

The damage is on Route 19 at the Marion County line.

Residents have been without water since late Friday night when a tree fell across the water line and severed it.

Shinnston's City Manager said there will be a boil water advisory for an extended period of time after water is restored.

"The concern will be that it's not going to be usable right away. Its still going to have a boil water alert for quite some time. what we need to do is make sure our tanks our full. we will then release the water. Release the alert to allow people that the water has turned but still have a boil alert for them to boil water before using," said Amy Wilson.



Residents without water can pick up bottled water at the Shinnston Fire Department.