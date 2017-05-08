Clarksburg Police Department Starts Bike Patrol

Clarksburg police officers are taking to the streets on bikes.

This week starts the second year of bike patrol in the city.

The bike patrol unit rides around downtown and the Glen Elk area.

The Clarksburg Police Department said the bike patrol allows officers to interact with pedestrians and build relationships with residents.

Officers are also passing out information to people on drug-treatment resources.

"It's a good program. It's basically an outreach program. We're here just to help the community and try to interact with the community more. Anytime someone wants to stop and talk to me, they can. I'm here just to help people," said officer Justin Moore.



The bike patrol will ride from now until the weather turns in late fall.