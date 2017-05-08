Tru South Opens at Meadowbrook Mall

A little bit of Southern beach life has made its way to Harrison County.

Tru South held its grand opening and ribbon cutting Monday at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport.

The trendy store offers a variety of Southern-style clothing and beach attire.

It has an old boat right in the middle of the store uniquely showcasing merchandise such as Yeti, Billabong and Simply Southern.



Owner Tim Ingram said, "We've been going to the beach for many years and you go...everyone in this area frequents the beach so it seams and you see a lot of this trendy apparel down south, however, when you come back home, you don't see it. Now you have a place to buy it."



Tru South is located in the Meadowbrook Mall in the old Aeropostale location.