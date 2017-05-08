National Safety Stand-Down Week Helps to Prevent Fall Hazards

Falls continue to be the leading cause of death for construction workers.

To protect workers, the West Virginia University Safety and Health Extension helps them identify fall hazards and prevent fatalities.

CSC Home Hardware in Morgantown hosted a kickoff event that is part of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction campaign.

"OSHA Stand-Down for Safety is an opportunity for employers and employees to take a break from their work and think about the safety issues concerned with their job. It's just a public awareness to all of the fall hazards that are happening on these job sites every single day," said Matt Scott, owner of CSC Home and Hardware.

Attendees are able to browse various informational stations to learn about safety measures for ladders, scaffolds, aerial lifts and more. A special demonstration was given by Warner Ladder Company that trains individuals on how to perform a self rescue.

"Guys wearing harnesses should be able to self rescue themselves if the harness is fitted correctly and worn properly, allowing them to have the blood flow free through the femoral artery, not choke out on the chest strap on the harness, so we use this to simulate a fall position," said Brian Neely, Warner Ladder Company.

According to organizers, violations associated with fall prevention safety standards continue to be among the top 10 OSHA issued citations nationwide, a trend that can be addressed through education.

"It would be the awareness. A lot of people see the products, but maybe not be using them correctly. So, it's a good thing to come out and, maybe there is something they're missing there and there is something they can be using to help them in their application," said Mitchell Baer, Advanced Safety Solutions.

In addition to the event on Monday, Free Fall Hazard Awareness and Fall Protection courses will be offered during the week in Morgantown and in other sites around OSHA region.