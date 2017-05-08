Finding a Family: Kenyon's Story

Throughout the month of May, WBOY will talk with West Virginia families who decided to adopt children from within the state.

Meet Becci Ware and her son Kenyon from Harrison County.



"It's worked out wonderful,"said adoptive mother Becci Ware. "Kenyon, he's heaven sent. God couldn't have placed me with a better child."

After raising five biological sons, Becci decided to foster to adopt. Ware attended classes through the DHHR and Try-Again Homes.



"They teach you like with discipline different ways that you can because the kids have been through so much in their previous lives that they teach you different ways to handle different situations," said Ware. "These children, they lose everything they have ever had. So when they come to you, they are angry and they are scared. And it really helps you realize what they are going through.



Kenyon officially became Becci's son two years ago.



"There are so many children in the state just in our state alone, there are over 400 children who need homes," said Ware.

The two spend time riding bikes, and working to become chicken farmers.



"Once we got to know each other Kenyon is very vocal I am very lucky because he very easily tells you how he feels about things," said Ware. "Once we got to know each other, we have so much in common that everything went really great."



As Becci raises Kenyon, she encourages others in the state to try fostering a child.



"Because without it, where would they be?" said Ware. "I can't imagine where Kenyon would be if he wasn't with me and I couldn't imagine where I would be without him. With Kenyon, I think you're happy. Are you happy?"