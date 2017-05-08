B&O Changes will Increase Revenue in Elkins

After a second reading of the business and occupational rate change, a new city ordinance is decreasing the B&O tax for retail business owners and raising the rates for banks, contractors, natural gas providers, and electricity companies.

The goal is to bring more business into downtown Elkins while trying to increase revenue stream.

City Treasurer Tracy Judy said, “the city has not had any adjustments to their B&O table since 2008. As costs continue to rise, revenues, which B&Os is one of our main sources of revenues, has kind of stayed stagnant.”

The Finance Committee and Council have been looking at ways to increase revenue without driving business out of town and annexation is still being considered.

Residents have been asking for an increase in police presence and have called attention to streets which need maintenance. The final reading will take place on May 18 and with approval will begin on July 1.