Campbell's Market to Remain Open

Small butcher shop and grocer Campbell’s Market is able to keep their doors open.

Less than a week after announcing the store would be closing, an overwhelming amount of support has come from the community and surrounding areas. The shelves have been sold out every day.

“We have just been busy every day, not being able to keep up, people offering to do Facebook posts for me, advertising, just anything they can do to help," said Owner Michele Ross. "I want to thank all of the customers and the community for everything they’ve done to make it possible for us to stay.”

The Ross family bought Campbell’s Market with the hope of keeping the doors open two years ago and have since been struggling. Michele hopes the momentum continues and the shop, which has been part of the community since 1946, will be able to stay long-term.

The main focus will be on the meat section and the grocer will be limited to cheeses, spices, and a small section of local produce.