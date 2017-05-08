Boil Water Advisory Advisory Issued for Marion County

The Monongah Water System is also asking customers to conserve water until further notice.
The conservation is due to a 12 inch main line being damaged by a private individual.
The Monongah Water Department has issued a Boil Water Advisory in Marion County.
The advisory affects customers in the following areas: Mill Fall Road, Stoney Lonesome Road, Swisher Hill Road, St. Barbra's' Road, and Willow Road.
Please boil water until further notice.
