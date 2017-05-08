Boil Water Advisory Advisory Issued for Marion County - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Boil Water Advisory Advisory Issued for Marion County

By Sarah Valdivieso
The Monongah Water System is also asking customers to conserve water until further notice. 

The conservation is due to a 12 inch main line being damaged by a private individual. 

The Monongah Water Department has issued a Boil Water Advisory in Marion County. 

The advisory affects customers in the following areas: Mill Fall Road, Stoney Lonesome Road, Swisher Hill Road, St. Barbra's' Road, and Willow Road.

Please boil water until further notice. 

