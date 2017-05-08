Road Work Expected to Cause Delays at Busy, Monongalia County Intersection

Crews will be working throughout the next week on roads near the Easton Hill intersection in Monongalia County.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, there will be a lane closure at the intersection of Point Marion Road (US Route 119) and Cheat Road (WV Route 857). This will begin Tuesday and may cause delays.

The purpose of the lane closure is to construct a bypass lane to Point Marion Road and begin tie-in preparations for the Airport Road/Easton Elementary Upgrade Project, officials said.

The DOH expects major congestion and delays.

County Route 67/1, which is a road many drivers take to avoid the intersection, will also be closed from the entrance of Copper Beech Apartments to Point Marion Road (US Route 119) beginning on Tuesday. The closure of County Route 67/1 is expected to end on Friday. Crews will be performing repairs to the road.