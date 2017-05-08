WVU Expert Weighs in on How the Passing of the AHCA Bill May Effect the Economy

As the U.S. Senate debates changes to the Affordable Care Act, a lot of uncertainty is surrounding it.

Local WVU Expert John Deskins said that the passing of the bill would provide more freedom to individuals to make their own healthcare decisions and also reduce federal spending.

He also suspects that the bill will ultimately pass, reducing the number of people who are insured in the country.



"That's likely to impact West Virginia more-so than other states, because we had relatively little insurance to begin with, and now that we're rolling back Obama-Care, it stands to reason that we would kind of lose more insured people compared to other states," said John Deskins, Director of the WVU Bureau of Business and Economic Research.

He also said that the loss of Medicaid spending under the Affordable Care Act could be negative for West Virginia due to having one of the most unhealthy populations in the nation, and a healthy workforce being central to economic development.