West Virginia Wesleyan Softball to Host NCAA Regional

By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
BUCKHANNON -

After locking up the Mountain East Conference tournament title for the second year in a row, West Virginia Wesleyan softball will host an NCAA regional. 

Beginning Thursday, as many as seven games will be played in Buckhannon. The full schedule is below: 

Thursday, May 11th

12:00 PM—Game 1: No. 3 Kutztown vs. No. 6 Bloomsburg 

2:30 PM—Game 2: No. 2 W.Va. Wesleyan vs. No. 7 Charleston

Friday, May 12th

10:00 AM—Game 3:     Winner GM 1 vs. Winner GM 2

12:30 PM—Game 4:     Loser GM 1 vs. Loser GM 2

3:00 PM—Game 5:       Winner GM 4 vs. Loser GM 3

Saturday, May 13th

12:00 PM—Game 6:     Winner GM 3 vs. Winner GM 5

2:30 PM—Game 7:       IF NECESSARY 

