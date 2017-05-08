Happy Crafters Holds Grand Opening in Morgantown

A new craft store held its grand opening Monday in Morgantown.



Happy Crafters has been an online craft store for several years, but this is their first store front location.

They offer a variety of iron-on and adhesive vinyl for apparel decorating or home decor projects.

Customers are taught how to use different models of craft cutters on site.

"We have all kinds of cool, crafty stuff going on. Obviously we have everything for sale in the store, but we're also going to have classes so you can learn to use your Silhouette, or your Cricket, or your Brother Scan and Cut, whatever it may be, and then we'll have fun little project parties so you can come in and make T-shirts, or make onesies, little things like that," said General Manager Sarah Hutson.

Happy Crafters is located at 57 Don Knotts Boulevard.