Judge Denies Bond for Clarksburg Man Charged in Death of Missing Ohio Woman

A man charged in the death of a missing Ohio woman in Clarksburg was denied bond Monday morning.

Harrison County Circuit Judge James Matish denied Warren Hall's request for bond due to his criminal record.

Hall, 49, is accused of murder in the death of Keyairy Wilson, an Ohio woman who was reported missing after visiting Clarksburg. Wilson was last seen in the North View area on March 20 and was reported missing later that week. Authorities found her body in Barbour County on April 1.

Elizabeth Jenkins and Daniel Amsler are also charged with murder in relation to Wilson's death.

Jenkins, Amsler, and Hall will most likely be indicted during the September term of court, court officials said Monday.