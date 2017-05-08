UPDATE: Man Appears in Court After Fatal, Clarksburg Shooting

UPDATE (5/15/17 6 p.m.):

A man facing charges in a shooting incident in Clarksburg appeared in Harrison County Court Monday.



A magistrate ruled that there is probable cause against 37-year-old Michael Hawkins for wanton endangerment and attempted murder. This stems from a shooting incident on April 29 that left 32-year-old Roncie Bohanna dead.

Clarksburg Police said as Hawkins left Journey's End in the North View area he fired a handgun once toward three people including Bohanna.

The magistrate did grant the Hawkins' request to lower bail on one of the charges. She lowered the wanton endangerment charge to $25,000 and kept the attempted murder charge at $75,000.



Hawkins was originally charged with murder. Hawkins' case will now move to circuit court.

ORIGINAL:



Hawkins remains in North Central Regional Jail.